Mike Vrabel will be his own defensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel is taking a page from his old boss.

Among the coaching announcements associated with the hiring of veteran assistant Jim Haslett as inside linebackers coach, there was no mention of a defensive coordinator addition.

That means Vrabel will effectively act as his own coordinator, something Patriots coach Bill Belichick has done in the past with his defenses — though it’s more common with head coaches from offensive backgrounds.

Asked last week by the team’s official website about replacing the retired Dean Pees in that role, Vrabel talked around it.

“I am going to try and do what is best for the team,” Vrabel said. “I would say to bring in a guy who hasn’t been in our system and done what we have done in Houston or here isn’t what I want to do. So whoever calls the defense, we are going to do pretty much what we have done.

“We are going to continue to add and enhance things. . . . I want guys that are loyal, that are great teachers and good developers.”

Vrabel has done a good job in his two seasons as head coach, getting the Titans to this year’s AFC Championship Game last season. But adding a responsibility to his plate is not an inconsequential step.