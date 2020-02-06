Panthers sign Joey Slye for 2020

Getty Images

The Panthers made Joey Slye their kicker after placing Graham Gano on injured reserve before the start of the 2019 season and he did well enough to stick around for 2020 as well.

Slye was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the team announced on Thursday that he has signed a one-year deal with the team. As long as their teams offer them contracts, Slye and other ERFAs are left with a choice of signing or sitting out the season.

Slye was 25-of-32 on field goals and 31-of-35 on extra points for the Panthers last season.

Running back Reggie Bonnafon and defensive back Cole Luke have also signed one-year deals with Carolina this week.