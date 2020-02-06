Pat Shurmur sees “a lot of similarities” between Drew Lock, Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur spent last year coaching a quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft and he’ll spend this year coaching one drafted in the second round after taking a job as the Broncos offensive coordinator.

Shurmur will be working with Drew Lock in Denver after working with Daniel Jones last year and he took some time at a Thursday press conference to talk about his memories of Lock from the draft process. Shurmur said the Giants had “a very, very high opinion” of Lock and said that the decision to take Jones sixth overall was an “organizational decision.”

Shurmur also said that he sees “a lot of similarities” between the two players.

“Skill sets are very similar. They can throw the ball well. They can move around well. You saw flashes of really good football from both of them this year,” Shurmur said.

Flashes won’t get it done in the long term and the Broncos are banking on Shurmur turning them into something more sustainable in Lock’s second season.