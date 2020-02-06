Raiders sign linebacker Quentin Poling

Getty Images

The Raiders signed free agent linebacker Quentin Poling, the team announced Thursday.

Poling returns to the Raiders, having spent the majority of the 2019 campaign on the club’s practice squad.

He appeared in one game on special teams.

The Dolphins made Poling a seventh-round choice in 2018, and he spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

He played four seasons at Ohio, starting 50 games and making 374 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.