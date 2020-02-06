Ravens sign Andre Smith to one-year deal

The Ravens signed tackle Andre Smith a few days before they took on the Titans in the playoffs and they’ll be keeping him on hand into the offseason.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed Smith to a one-year deal. No financial terms were disclosed.

Smith was inactive for that loss to the Titans and played in six games for the Bengals earlier in the season. He started five of those games at left tackle.

Smith was a 2009 first-round pick in Cincinnati and has played 104 of his 116 games with the Bengals. He also had stints with the Vikings and Cardinals in between tours of duty in Cincinnati.