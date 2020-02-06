Shaquil Barrett on Jameis Winston: One more year like 2019 and he could be out of the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
It remains to be seen whether quarterback Jameis Winston, charter member of the 30-30 club, will get a sixth season in Tampa. If he does, Winston may be down to his last chance in the NFL.

Current teammate Shaquil Barrett, who spent 2019 with the Buccaneers and led the league in sacks, provided a candid assessment of Winston’s status on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Like he know he got to get better at that,” Barrett said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s going to get better at that. That’s the only way he’s going to stay in the league. Because I don’t think you can have multiple seasons doing stuff like that and stay in the league. So he gotta like get better. He knows there’s pressure on himself to get better.”

Other quarterbacks have been linked to the Buccaneers, like Philip Rivers and even Tom Brady. But Winston had 5,109 passing yards in 2019, and it makes sense to give him another chance.

Even if Barrett is right and another year like 2019 results in Winston being out of the league.

9 responses to “Shaquil Barrett on Jameis Winston: One more year like 2019 and he could be out of the NFL

  3. I’m sure some team would still sign him as a backup. However, one more year like 2019 and he’ll find the numbers in his salary decrease by about 90%.

  4. Clearly in the NFL it is apparent that you either have it or you don’t as a QB – take Russell Wilson – it became clear he was a skilled professional QB who could occasionally run and was not a gimmick. We see Patrick Mahomes who is clearly a gifted player right from the start. Look at Tom Brady and what he’s done. Big Ben in Pittsburgh. And I won’t mention the often injured fool from Philthy who has demonstrated nothing but being able to win a few games and then to do things that result in his injury.

    The question will be if lame from Baltimore has it to be more than a gimmick like the Great Gimmimck in Washington who fell flat on his feet after ignoring coach recommendations on sliding and getting out of bounds.

    Winston will never be more than he is – which is enough to say Tampa needs to draft a new QB and to dump this trash onto someone else.

  6. How many of his yards came from being down by a ton of points and throwing it against a prevent defense. Sometimes stats are misleading.

  7. Every turnover is rated at -7.6 points for the team turning it over. 30 turnovers is therefore -228 points spread over 16 games, or -13 ppg. How many games did the Bucs lose by 13 or fewer points? Winston effectively cost them those games.

  8. Appreciate the honesty, but not sure if this is good for team camaraderie. It is nice to hear someone be honest and not BS the truth. Although, I don’t know if he would be out of the league, but maybe as a starter.

  9. Eli Manning had two seasons with over 25 interceptions. In those seasons he had far less yards and TDs to go with it.

    Yet, there are many believe he’s destined for the HOF.

    Winston ’19: 5109 yds, 33 TD, 30 INT
    Manning ’13: 3818 yds, 18 TD, 27 INT
    Manning ’10: 4002 yds; 31 TD, 25 INT

