Shaquil Barrett on Jameis Winston: One more year like 2019 and he could be out of the NFL

Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether quarterback Jameis Winston, charter member of the 30-30 club, will get a sixth season in Tampa. If he does, Winston may be down to his last chance in the NFL.

Current teammate Shaquil Barrett, who spent 2019 with the Buccaneers and led the league in sacks, provided a candid assessment of Winston’s status on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Like he know he got to get better at that,” Barrett said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s going to get better at that. That’s the only way he’s going to stay in the league. Because I don’t think you can have multiple seasons doing stuff like that and stay in the league. So he gotta like get better. He knows there’s pressure on himself to get better.”

Other quarterbacks have been linked to the Buccaneers, like Philip Rivers and even Tom Brady. But Winston had 5,109 passing yards in 2019, and it makes sense to give him another chance.

Even if Barrett is right and another year like 2019 results in Winston being out of the league.