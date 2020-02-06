Terry McLaurin: Chase Young can be better than the Bosas

Getty Images

Most people expect the Bengals to take a quarterback with the first overall pick in this year’s draft and that would leave Ohio State defensive end Chase Young for Washington with the second overall pick.

The team will be working to make sure that Young’s the right pick for them between now and April and that process could include a conversation with wide receiver Terry McLaurin. If it does, they’ll like what they hear.

McLaurin went to Ohio State, so he played with Young as well as with Joey and Nick Bosa. The Bosas have won two of the last four defensive rookie of the year awards and McLaurin said recently that he thinks Young can be an even better player than the other former Buckeyes.

“I’ve seen them all,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn’t take anything away from [Joey and Nick]. That just tells you how good he can be.”

McLaurin isn’t the first to suggest that Young is a better prospect than the Bosas were when they came out of Columbus and a player like that would be a welcome addition to Ron Rivera’s first defense in Washington.