The #PFTPM Super Bowl LIV rookies of the week

Getty Images

The in-season #PFTPM Tuesday edition acknowledges the rookies of the week. For Super Bowl LIV, both rookies of the week selected by MDS and me came from the same team. The losing team.

Receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa got the honors. Both were the best 49ers players on either side of the ball for the game. Bosa nearly did enough for the 49ers to win, and if the 49ers had used Samuel a little bit more, maybe they would have won.

Samuel reminded me of Taysom Hill, a man among boys with the ball in his hands who needs to have the ball in his hands more often. If the 49ers had found a way to get the ball to Samuel while leading by 10 and then by three in the fourth quarter, Wednesday’s parade may have happened in another two-name city, also not in Kansas.

Bosa, to no surprise, wreaked havoc all night, making the ability of Patrick Mahomes to make things happen even more impressive. With both players entering only their second seasons, the future remains bright for the 49ers.