Titans hire Jim Haslett to coach inside linebackers

Getty Images

The Titans have announced some changes to their coaching staff and one of the moves involves veteran coach Jim Haslett.

Haslett has joined the team as their inside linebackers coach. Haslett was the defensive coordinator for the Steelers from 1997 to 1999 when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played for Pittsburgh and he spent the next six years as the head coach of the Saints.

Haslett was most recently the linebackers coach for the Bengals, but was out of the league during the 2019 season. The Titans have not named a defensive coordinator to replace Dean Pees, so Haslett may have added responsibilities alongside Vrabel in overseeing the overall picture.

The Titans also announced that they have move Scott Booker from defensive assistant to safeties coach. Ryan Crow moves from defensive assistant to assistant special teams coach while Matt Edwards will be swapping those titles in the other direction.