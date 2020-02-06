Travis Kelce takes one more shot at Dee Ford during Chiefs parade

Getty Images

After the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, center Jason Kelce gave a memorable speech following the team’s parade in Philadelphia.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a chance to do the same in Kansas City on Wednesday. After spending time on the parade route drinking beer poured from a distance by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce got the microphone and took off on a speech that found time to reference an error by a former member of the Chiefs that contributed to them missing the Super Bowl a year ago.

Dee Ford lined up offsides and negated an interception that would have sealed an AFC Championship Game win over the Patriots after the 2018 season. He was traded to the 49ers in the offseason and the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark to take over as their top pass rusher. Clark slammed Ford for the mistake last month and Kelce took one last shot at Ford on Wednesday.

“How about my dog, 5-5, and he ain’t offsides, motherf—–g Frank Clark,” Kelce said in video shared by 41 Action News.

Clark actually did jump offsides during the Super Bowl, but it happened early in the game and was all but forgotten when he sacked Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter to put some of the final icing on the cake for Kansas City’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.