Trent Taylor hopes to return to 49ers after foot surgeries

Getty Images

Wide receiver Trent Taylor was not able to help the 49ers’ push for the NFC title and a spot in Super Bowl LIV because he landed on injured reserve in September due to ongoing foot problems.

Taylor has had five different surgical procedures on his foot and he heads into the offseason without medical clearance to resume football activities. He’s hopeful that will change soon, however.

Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports that Taylor said on Wednesday that he hopes to receive the go-ahead to ramp up his rehab work. He’d like to have a chance at getting on the field during offseason work and hopes to be 100 percent in time for training camp this summer.

Taylor was a fifth-round pick in 2017 and caught 43 passes during his rookie season. He had back surgery that offseason and returned for 26 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown in 2018.