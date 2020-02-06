Vic Fangio: Obviously you have to score a lot of points to beat Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have won four consecutive AFC West titles. They are 24-8 over the last two seasons.

So the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers know who they have to catch. The question is: Do they know how to catch them?

“Well, right now as we stand here today — things change year to year — they’ve lost eight games in the last two years and in all of those games except one, the other team has scored 31 or more points, I believe,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “So that paints a little picture there for you. The other game they lost, the winning team [the Colts in 2019] only scored 19 points, but they want the ball 45 times in that game. So that was a different formula. So it’s got to be somewhere in between there. You’ve got to be able to slow them down somewhat, which to some degree we did a little bit. But obviously you’re going to have to score some points. That goes without saying.”

Fangio almost got it right: The Chiefs have had two losses over the past two seasons in which their opponent scored fewer than 31 points.

The Chiefs’ losses this season were 19-13 to the Colts, 31-24 to the Texans, 31-24 to the Packers and 35-32 to the Titans. Last season, the Chiefs lost to the Patriots 43-40, to the Rams 54-51, to the Chargers 29-28 and to the Seahawks 38-31 before a 37-31 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

So, yes, it appears that outscoring the Chiefs is the best way to beat them. Only the Colts were able to hold down the Chiefs to beat them.