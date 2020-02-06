Who’s next for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Some big names become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the next few years.
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson are among those eligible for the first time next year. DeMarcus Ware is the most qualified for the Class of 2022.
Here is the list of first-year eligible candidates for the Hall of Fame as compiled by Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network:
CLASS OF 2021
DE Jared Allen
RB Steven Jackson
WR Calvin Johnson
OL Logan Mankins
QB Peyton Manning
LB Jerod Mayo
TE Heath Miller
CB Charles Tillman
DL Justin Tuck
QB Michael Vick
WR Wes Welker
DT Kevin Williams
DB Charles Woodson
CLASS OF 2022
WR Anquan Boldin
LB Chad Greenway
WR Andre Johnson
DE/LB Mario Williams
QB Tony Romo
DE Robert Mathis
WR Steve Smith
LB DeMarcus Ware
DT Vince Wilfork
CLASS OF 2023
LB Navorro Bowman
S Kam Chancellor
CB Antonio Cromartie
DE/LB Elvis Dumervil
DE/LB Dwight Freeney
LB James Harrison
CB/KR Devin Hester
P Shane Lechler
C Nick Mangold
RB DeMarco Murray
QB Carson Palmer
CB Darrelle Revis
OT Joe Thomas
CLASS OF 2024
TE Antonio Gates
RB Jamaal Charles
TE Rob Gronkowski
DE Chris Long
QB Andrew Luck
PK Sebastian Janikowski
WR Jordy Nelson
DT Haloti Ngata
DE Julius Peppers
C Max Unger
DT Kyle Williams
CLASS OF 2025
TE Vernon Davis
LB Luke Kuechly
QB Eli Manning