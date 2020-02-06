Who’s next for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Getty Images

Some big names become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the next few years.

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson are among those eligible for the first time next year. DeMarcus Ware is the most qualified for the Class of 2022.

Here is the list of first-year eligible candidates for the Hall of Fame as compiled by Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network:

CLASS OF 2021

DE Jared Allen

RB Steven Jackson

WR Calvin Johnson

OL Logan Mankins

QB Peyton Manning

LB Jerod Mayo

TE Heath Miller

CB Charles Tillman

DL Justin Tuck

QB Michael Vick

WR Wes Welker

DT Kevin Williams

DB Charles Woodson

CLASS OF 2022

WR Anquan Boldin

LB Chad Greenway

WR Andre Johnson

DE/LB Mario Williams

QB Tony Romo

DE Robert Mathis

WR Steve Smith

LB DeMarcus Ware

DT Vince Wilfork

CLASS OF 2023

LB Navorro Bowman

S Kam Chancellor

CB Antonio Cromartie

DE/LB Elvis Dumervil

DE/LB Dwight Freeney

LB James Harrison

CB/KR Devin Hester

P Shane Lechler

C Nick Mangold

RB DeMarco Murray

QB Carson Palmer

CB Darrelle Revis

OT Joe Thomas

CLASS OF 2024

TE Antonio Gates

RB Jamaal Charles

TE Rob Gronkowski

DE Chris Long

QB Andrew Luck

PK Sebastian Janikowski

WR Jordy Nelson

DT Haloti Ngata

DE Julius Peppers

RB Jonathan Stewart

C Max Unger

DT Kyle Williams

CLASS OF 2025

LB Lorenzo Alexander

TE Vernon Davis

LB Luke Kuechly

QB Eli Manning