Will football fans embrace the XFL?

February 6, 2020
Football fans like the idea of more football. But do they really want more football? The next experiment begins in only two days.

The XFL is back, after a 19-year absence. Fueled by the reality that people who will be placing legal sports wagers will need more sports on which to wager plus an investment of many, many monies from Vince McMahon, the thinking is that, this time around, the XFL will last more than one season. But will it last more than two?

It already has more promise than the AAF, which debuted with strong ratings on CBS last year but fizzled as games were televised by lesser platforms (and imploded because there never was enough cash). XFL games will be televised by ESPN/ABC and FOX, networks that seem poised to push the veal aggressively to a built-in audience that could reconfirm the Dalrymple-to-Costanza “‘Why am I watching it? . . . ‘Because it’s on TV‘” truism.

Frankly, some consumers may see through the effort to force feed more football to an audience that has no problem with a pivot to hockey or hoops or trash-can-banging hardball, and that will resist watching the XFL. Others may react the way I did in 1983, when the USFL launched and I was excited for it until I actually tried to watch a game in March and conceded, “I’m not interested in football in March.”

It makes much more sense for more football to be dropped into football season, ideally on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. But McMahon, ESPN/ABC, and FOX will be doing what they can to get us to watch, to care, to gamble, and to ultimately help the league generate enough revenue to justify an existence that extends beyond 2021.

I’m not skeptical. I’m pragmatic. Spring football hasn’t worked. There’s no reason to think it suddenly will, especially without star players like Johnny Manziel or Colin Kaepernick or college players like Trevor Lawrence who can’t enter the draft until 2021.

We’ll write stories and record videos about XFL games and developments. And we’ll see in teal time whether you consume the content that we bring to the table. If you do, you’ll get more of it. If you don’t, it will tell us everything we need to know regarding whether the XFL will turn a profit or become a gigantic tax write-off for a billionaire who had a bright idea 20 years ago and now wants to give it another try.

  4. I’m all in … for the start but that could change if it starts to show it’s self as a poor product.

  7. I’m not interested. I sat around all weekend since September watching both college and pro football and while I enjoyed it, l I think had enough for now

  10. You know what’s more interesting than the XFL? The scouting combine. Free agency. The draft. Mini-camps. OTAs. Watching paint dry.

  15. Many will give it a fair chance but the quality is going to make all the difference..
    With the NFL becoming more watered down with each passing season, it is growing closer to becoming glad football… If the XFL cuts out the many nit-picky foolish rules and let them just play ball, the fan base will grow rapidly!

  19. Of course I’ll have it on, along with a computer or two.
    Actual watching will depend on which screen has my attention.

  24. XFL will be a poor product.
    Interest will be over by halftime of the first week.
    There will be no season 2.

  25. it could work but theyve done a terrible job at getting star power. The best theyve got is pat mcafeee and his podcast audience but thats not going to translate to television well. they need stars, specifically players, you could put on a commercial and get TV watchers interested. I think if they wouldve convinced Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts to take a huge check and square up week 1 that wouldve made a great promotion. But instead theyre going with Landry Jones and Aaron Murray.

  26. No. After the Superbowl is done I kind of like having my Sunday’s back. I have a list of home and property things that’s as long as my… Well, it’s really long.

  27. I cannot stand Vince McMahon. He is another version of Don King, a lying phony who uses people and then throws them in the dumpster.
    So for me, I am leery of anything he has anything to do with. But — I will give this league a shot and see for myself. If it’s more substance than WWE-type glitz, I’ll watch.
    But I won’t hold my breath.

  29. I’ll give it a shot. It all depends on what the product on the field looks like. No extra points and a few of the other rules are intriguing so I’m willing to watch it play out before giving it the yay or nay.

  31. Oh — one more thing…. If the XFL has Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick in it, I refuse to watch it at all.
    Neither one of those two are anyone I want to watch do anything.

  32. Probably not but who knows, let’s see.

    The issue they’ll have is that anyone who wants to watch football already does and is already invested in a team. Driving people to support new teams is no mean feet.
    I hope it works out but realistically I don’t think the chances are that high. It’s incredibly hard to gain market share over a monopoly like the NFL

  33. I very much wanted to watch the AAFL but not a single game could be watched in my market without paying extra. They doomed themselves from the start with that move.

    So, I’m game to give the XFL a go… right up until the very first moment I’m asked to pay to watch it.

  35. I will likely be attending some roughnecks games but mostly only because I have a parking pass for the garage right next to TDECU stadium.

  38. I’m going to give it a watch this Saturday. Houston and LA. You know, it wasn’t the move to lower TV platforms that killed the AAF. It was the lower quality football. And, I don’t think me, or anyone else, will watch long term if it’s just a bad product.

  39. I’m curious for sure. But it’s a bit of a pain to get to Audi Field from where we live to see the DC team. Also, weather.

    But tickets are cheap so why not?

  40. I think it can be embraced but they are going to need to put a compelling product on the field. Start signing the best practice squad type players at salaries better than practice squads. Expand slowly for a couple years and when the timing is right start signing some of the top prospects from college and pay them significantly more money than NFL rookie contracts pay. Those NFL rookie contracts could potentially be the NFL’s weak link if the XFL wants to eventually compete with them.

  41. cobrala2 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Two days?
    Has anyone been seeing XFL commercials anywhere?

    ——–

    Good point. I haven’t seen a single XFL commercial. Seems they coulda capitalized on the exposure of the Super Bowl and ran atleast 1 ad.

  43. As long as Vince McMahon understands that nobody wants a WWE version of football, the XFL should work. Unlike the now defunct AAF, McMahon has already done this and failed once, so he should know what football fans want this time around. I’ll give it a shot.

  46. If it’s recognizable names, then many will give it a try. If it’s a bunch of unknowns, then it’s Canadian FB. I watched the USFL because many players were very well known, and pretty good FB at that.

  49. I know I will, if memory serves correctly the AAF had solid ratings after a while, and what with football still being the most popular sport in the US I’m expecting the same from the new XFL. Considering McMahon has already put down enough money upfront to keep the league running for at least 3 years and has hired experienced football minds to run the show it seems like he learned his lesson from last time and is taking this seriously. Here’s hoping it works out well because a spring football league market is wide open for the taking.

