49ers interview Tony Oden for DB coach

Getty Images

The Browns officially named Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator on Friday and the 49ers have gotten the ball rolling on replacing him as their defensive backs coach.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the team interviewed Tony Oden for the vacancy on Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Oden coached the defensive backs in Miami the last two years and worked for the Lions before heading to the Dolphins.

49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek worked alongside Oden with each of those teams.

Former Cowboys defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Kris Richard has also been mentioned as a possibility for the Niners. He coached with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in Seattle.