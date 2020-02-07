Antonio Brown found liable for damage to Miami apartment

Getty Images

At a time when he has no money coming in, Antonio Brown will have more money going out.

According to TMZ.com, Brown has been found liable for damage to an apartment in Miami in connection with the incident that culminated in Brown allegedly throwing furniture and nearly hitting a toddler and his grandfather.

Brown argued that his former trainer was responsible for the damage, but the court found Brown legally responsible. In the next phase of the proceedings, the court will determine the amount that Brown must pay.

The verdict comes at a time when Brown has launched an attempted redemption tour, with an ESPN interview followed by a radio interview in Pittsburgh. He remains under investigation for multiple potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, including a civil allegation of sexual assault and rape.