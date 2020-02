Getty Images

The Bills are adding to their coaching staff, with some NFL playing experience.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Bills are hiring Jacques Cesaire as an assistant defensive line coach.

The 39-year-old Cesaire spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Chargers, a solid run for an undrafted free agent from Southern Connecticut State.

He retired after the 2012 season, and has worked the last five years as an assistant at the University of San Diego.