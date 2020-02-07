Browns announce hiring of Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

In his last job, Joe Woods was tasked with trying to slow the most explosive offense in the NFL.

(For about 53 minutes, it worked).

Now, the former 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator is taking on a bigger task, in trying to turn the Browns into a winner. The Browns announced his hiring Friday, and recalled liking what he has to work with from the 49ers’ Week Five game against the Browns last year.

“You could definitely see they had some pieces in place, some talented players that I’ve evaluated over the years,” Woods said. “I was definitely excited to have an opportunity to be a coach here.

“Just from tradition, pride and the fan base, I know they’re craving for a winner and I know we’re very close. I feel like if we can get it done, the whole city will erupt. I look forward to that challenge.”

Woods is a familiar commodity to new coach Kevin Stefanski, as they worked together for eight seasons in Minnesota. That made him eager to wait until after the Super Bowl to fill the position.

“Absolutely worth the wait,” Stefanski said. “It’s good to see when you’re taking a coach from another team it’s good to see that team having success. It was fun to watch those guys. They had an incredible season. Joe’s impact on that defense was very real.

“I’m going to spend a lot of time with the offense but it doesn’t mean I won’t spend time with the defense. To be able to have somebody in there that I trust, that I know is a good coach is huge. Just sitting with him this past day and talking football, it just aligns with the vision with the type of defense we want to play. I think we’ve got a really good defensive coordinator.”

Now, they have to go about the much harder task of creating a good team, where one hasn’t lived for a long time.