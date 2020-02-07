Chris Kiffin leaving 49ers for spot on Browns staff

Getty Images

Joe Woods won’t be the only coach making the move from the 49ers to the Browns this offseason.

Woods has agreed to become the defensive coordinator in Cleveland after spending the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator for the NFC champs. Chris Kiffin will be making the move along with Woods.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Kiffin will leave his post as the 49ers’ pass rush specialist in order to become the defensive line coach for the Browns. Kiffin, who is the brother of Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin, spent the last two seasons with the Niners.

Marvez also reports that Aaron Whitecotton will be taking a job on the 49ers staff. He was the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach in 2019.