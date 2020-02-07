Doug Williams: Dwayne Haskins must show he deserves to be “that guy”

Getty Images

Ron Rivera will make Dwayne Haskins win the starting quarterback job, a challenge Haskins said Friday he’s “cool” with and ready to “eventually take it over.”

Doug Williams weighed in on Haskins’ big offseason, imploring the 15th overall pick in 2019 to “stay at the facility until they run him out of the building.”

“The most important thing is to show people you deserve to be that guy, and keep doing it over and over, and I think that’s what Dwayne has to do to let them know that I’m here; I’m the leader; this is my team,” Williams, the senior vice president of player development, said Friday, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’m going to be the starter, and I’ll show you why I should be starting.”

Despite Rivera’s insistence that Haskins will have a quarterback competition for the job, Haskins is the heavy favorite to start the season under center for Washington. The team made him the 15th overall choice in 2019 for a reason.

Haskins showed promise in his final six quarters before injuring his ankle, completing 72 percent of his passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Dwayne has a long way to go but like I told him, his last game before he got hurt, he was doing what we expected him to do,” Williams said. “He was ascending. Hopefully, the way he goes now is he keeps going up, and he’s up for the task.”