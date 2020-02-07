Eagles hire Ted Rath, who was acquitted of sexual battery in 2019

Getty Images

In a rash of hires announced by the Eagles on Friday, one name stood out: Director of sports performance Ted Rath.

Last year, Rath (then with the Rams) faced a trial on charges of sexual battery. He ultimately was acquitted.

According to Les Bowen of Philly.com, the Eagles said that they “did their due diligence and feel confident in hiring him.”

Rath joined the Rams in 2017 as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach. In 2018, he was promoted to director of strength training and performance.

He was accused touching that buttocks and genitalia of a woman he knew while she slept in her Southern California residence. Rath claimed not to recall what happened that night, with only “snapshots” of memory.” His lawyers suggested medication he was taking after a stroke as a possible cause.

Last year, the Rams managed to keep under wraps the pending charges against Rath during Super Bowl week.

“Following the conclusion of his court case, which we closely monitored and reviewed under the Personal Conduct Policy, he rejoined the Rams,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “He was with the team for the duration of the 2019 season. There was no discipline from the league.”

The decision not to suspend Rath, who had enough evidence against him to justify a jury trial, stands in stark contrast to the lingering sexual assault investigation of receiver Antonio Brown, who was never criminally charged, and the six-game domestic violence suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was never criminally charged or civilly sued.