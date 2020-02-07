Falcons sign P Sam Irwin-Hill

Getty Images

The Falcons used four different punters during the 2019 season, but they didn’t have any other punters under contract for 2020 until Friday.

The team announced the signing of Sam Irwin-Hill to their 90-man offseason roster. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Irwin-Hill is Australian and played at the University of Arkansas before signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He didn’t make the team, failed to make Washington’s roster the next year and spent time in the Alliance of American Football before landing in Atlanta.

Matt Bosher spent eight years as the team’s punter, but a hamstring injury limited him to three games last year. Ryan Allen closed out the season as the punter while Kasey Redfern and Matt Wile also had their chances during the season.