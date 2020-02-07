Garrett Celek announces retirement

Getty Images

Garrett Celek said during Super Bowl week that he was contemplating retirement.

His decision came less than a week later.

Celek, 31, announced his retirement Friday.

“I can’t thank the 49ers organization enough for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and all of the countless relationships I’ve made along the way, especially my tight ends,” Celek wrote on social media. “Thanks for supplying me with endless stories and memories. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past eight seasons. Love y’all. Celektime is clockin’ out.”

Celek went back on injured reserve Dec. 12, ending his season.

He required surgery last June to repair a herniated disk at the L-4 and L-5 levels, starting the season on injured reserve. Celek played five games after returning from IR but re-injured his back.

He told NBCSportsBayArea.com he will not require another procedure on his back.

Celek finishes his career with 82 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 91 games.