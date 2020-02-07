James Bradberry would love to play for Ron Rivera again

Getty Images

Cornerback James Bradberry played out the final year of his contract with the Panthers in 2019 and he said at the end of the year that he is “open to any and all possibilities” for where he’ll continue his career in 2020.

One of the possibilities that he’d consider would be following his first NFL head coach to his new home. Ron Rivera was fired by Carolina late in the 2019 season and took the top job in Washington last month, which makes that an appealing landing spot for Bradberry.

“I would love to play for coach Rivera again,” Bradberry said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s a great man and a great coach. He coached me for four years. I didn’t realize how much he meant to us until that day [he got fired]. Just how he spoke to us as men. He wasn’t overly aggressive unless he needed to be. He put his foot down when he needed to be.”

Bradberry isn’t keeping his eyes on just one team, however. He said after the season that he wants to be compensated as a “top corner” and reiterated that “any team that makes that offer that’s willing to pay me what I feel like I’m worth” will be in consideration for the coming season.