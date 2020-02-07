Poll shows strong fan opposition to 17-game season

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2020, 5:33 PM EST
With the NFL determined to expand the regular season to 17 games — and with the NFL Players Association negotiating with the league based on a 17-game season — it’s fair to conclude that it’s coming. But do football fans want it?

A Twitter poll posted on the PFT account generated more than 56,000 votes, with more than 62 percent of those who responded saying they don’t want a 17-game season. That left fewer than 38 percent in favor of the expansion of the season from 16 games to 17.

It’s a somewhat surprising outcome, especially given the gradual sense of inevitability that has emerged in recent months regarding the move to 17. But here’s what also shouldn’t be surprising: The NFL won’t care about this or any other poll. The league has decided to find another place in the pizza to cram cheese, the league will be putting it on the menu, and we will be eating it.

Eventually, 17 will become 18. Again, it feels inevitable — and the ongoing expansion of legalized gambling makes it even more likely. There’s too much money to be made by having another two weekends of games on which to wager, regardless of concerns about player safety or fan opposition or anything else other than the basic exercise of capitalism.

  2. I don’t want 17 games.

    I want 2 extra playoff teams which is part of the proposal even less…

  3. Has anyone considered that adding a game will now make all previous Single Season Records mean nothing? This move will completely mess with the history of the game.

  5. Slowly but surely they are destroying the greatest sport in the world. With legalized gambling there is a huge scandal on the horizon. Count on it.

  9. Now 18 weeks with 16 games is another thing. Give the teams a second bye week before their Thursday game. One more week of tv ad revenues and fan engagement. Players get more rest. Win-Win

  12. This is unscientific at best. Most football fans want more NFL. The easiest compromise is to allow a certain number of staters and second string to either play or sit out one game. Reduce the pre-season and either update or get rid of the, Pro Bowl.

  14. I don’t do twitter so my vote of yes doesn’t count?
    As for the history of the game, the NFL has been expanding since inception of the league. That’s what so hard about comparing Era’s of different players. The playoff records are another great example. 1951, 12 regular season games, 1 playoff game to decide the winner.

  16. Has anyone considered that adding a game will now make all previous Single Season Records mean nothing? This move will completely mess with the history of the game.

    You do realize they played 14 games from 1961 to 1977?

  20. Oh come on. Unless fans start boycotting full seasons and playoffs, their opinion doesn’t matter. They will watch whatever NFL product is in front of them.

  21. Fans may say they don’t want it….. But they’ll still watch every game if they add another week, and the NFL knows it

  25. “Has anyone considered that adding a game will now make all previous Single Season Records mean nothing? This move will completely mess with the history of the game.”

    We survived when it went from 14 games to 16.

  26. Just give an additional bye and team’s that play on Thursday have a bye week preceding the game.

  28. All of the polls on this issue do not ask the right question. Would you rather have 16 games and 4 preseason games or 17 games and 3 preseason games? That is the question. I don’t want 17 games. But take away a preseason game and I will consider 17.

  29. Ask if they prefer 17 regular season games with less pre season games, or 16 with current 4 pre season. See how that poll goes

  32. Just like Thursday night football, the fans claim to hate it but most still watch, will be the exact same if it is 17 or 18 or etc etc. The thing that keeps most fair-weather fans from watching is when there team is no longer in the playoff hunt. I am really surprised they haven’t figured more teams would keep more teams in it longer and keep viewership and attendance up towards the end of the season.

  33. cobrala2 says:

    “It’s a somewhat surprising outcome…”

    Do you even read the Comments?
    He thinks Kaepernick and being against the Redskins name is popular.

  35. rjmjets says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Has anyone considered that adding a game will now make all previous Single Season Records mean nothing? This move will completely mess with the history of the game.

    You do realize they played 14 games from 1961 to 1977?
    right and before that it was a 12 game schedule. Single season records have to be grouped by the era played, otherwise meaningless.

  36. I still like coach Fangio suggestion. No divisions. Every team in the AFC plays all of the other teams in the AFC (same goes for the NFC) then take the 1 game and have an AFC team play the closest NFC team. That would ensure that The best 6 teams from the AFC make the playoffs and the best 6 from the NFC make the playoffs. No more 8-8 or 9-7 teams winning their sorry divisions and end up hosting a 11-5 or 12-4 team on wildcard weekend.

  37. I’d be in favor of a 17 game season on one condition. Entirely eliminate the preseason. Otherwise, 16 is plenty.

  38. edrooneyjr says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:50 pm
    Now 18 weeks with 16 games is another thing. Give the teams a second bye week before their Thursday game. One more week of tv ad revenues and fan engagement. Players get more rest. Win-Win

    Well this certainly makes the most sense. The players can stop worrying about that short rest week, and the owners get an extra week of televised games. But I bet the players would still ask for more money to agree to this mutually beneficial proposal

  40. cobrala2 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:59 pm
    “It’s a somewhat surprising outcome…”
    Do you even read the Comments
    Nah, they just delete them.

  41. The records don’t matter, nobody has these numbers tattooed on them. One thing the 17th game will do is ensure no even records, there will be winning teams and losing teams. The players will bite even if all they get is that extra game check, and that weed be taken off the banned substance list. They should put up a better fight though.

  42. If they do this then there will be the moaning of fans that there team played only 8 home games and the patriots got to play 9. Or there where be a correlation that majority of playoff teams played 9 home games. How will they determine the home and away games for each team with there being an odd number alternating years or something.

  43. Don’t see what’s surprising given every article you post about going to 17 games is full of negative comments not wanting it

