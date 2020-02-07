President Donald Trump says Chiefs coming “very soon”

Getty Images

While some 49ers players were looking to get out of a White House visit, the Chiefs apparently have no such qualms.

Via KMBC.com, President Donald Trump said the Chiefs will be visiting the White House “very soon” to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

“The Super Bowl champions are coming, I think next week,” Trump said Thursday. “Soon. Very soon. Every one of them want to be here. And the coach loves us. The coach is great. Andy Reid.

“Every one of them want to be here.”

We’ll see if that’s indeed the case, as there could be players who aren’t as excited about the chance. But Reid said Monday he hoped to visit.

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor.”

Of course, Reid might just be thinking about the hamburgers Trump has served when college football champions have visited in the past. Either way, it will likely be a thrill for many people from the great state of Kansas. And also Missouri.