Prosecutor seeking full 18-year sentence for Kellen Winslow II after guilty plea

A San Diego prosecutor is seeking the maximum 18-year sentence to be imposed on former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II following a plea agreement reached in November ended the case.

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens is seeking eight years each for the two counts of rape, a year for felony sexual battery and another year for two misdemeanor sex crimes that Winslow pleaded guilty to. The first 17 years would be in prison with the final year for the misdemeanor crimes to be served in county jail in Owens petition to the court.

“The People strongly urge the court to impose the maximum sentence prescribed by law,” Owens wrote in a filing to the court last week

Winslow faces a sentence of 12 to 18 years in prison in accordance with his guilty plea last year. Winslow is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in the case on February 19. Winslow has been in a maximum security prison since he pleaded guilty to the charges.