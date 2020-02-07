Report: Dak Prescott rejected $33 million per year in new money in September

February 7, 2020
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bet on himself in September, and he’s about to cash in. One way or the other.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys and Prescott “came close to deal in September on a contract that would have paid him roughly $33 million annually.” Talks broke down when Prescott wanted more.

Here’s the thing to remember regarding any talks from 2018. Prescott’s paltry salary of $2 million for 2019 would have dragged down the total value at signing of any new contract. If, for example, the Cowboys had offered a five-year extension worth $33 million per year, the average value at signing on the six-year deal would have been $27.8 million per year, halfway between to total value at signing of the contracts signed by Jimmy Garoppolo (five years, $27.5 million per year) and Kirk Cousins (three years, $28 million per year).

Hill reports that Prescott wants a deal that will pay him as much or more than Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But there’s a big difference between Wilson’s new-money average of $35 million per year and his total value at signing of $31.4 million per year. Since Prescott currently has no contract, Prescott’s total value at signing and new money will be the same.

So will it be $35 million per year or $31.4 million per year or somewhere in between?

Here’s the more important reality regarding the value of Dak’s next deal. Once the Cowboys apply the franchise tag, the market at the position doesn’t matter. What matters is the projected payout under the tag. If the Cowboys risk exposing Prescott to an offer sheet from another team (which if not matched would give the Cowboys a pair of first-round picks), the starting point would be the non-exclusive tag of roughly $27 million for 2020, along with a 20-percent bump in 2021 to $32.4 million. And then comes 2022, where Prescott would be entitled to a 44-percent increase, to $46.65 million. That’s a year-to-year payout of $106 million over three years, an average of $35.35 million.

If the Cowboys apply the exclusive tender, things get much more expensive. It’s $33.4 million for 2020 (for now) then $40.08 million for 2021 then $57.71 million for 2022, a three-year payout of $131.19 million, or $43.73 million per year.

That’s a huge amount of leverage, if Prescott is willing to play on a year-to-year basis. And he has shown over the past year a stubborn reluctance to bow to the wishes of the Joneses, holding firm for the contract he believes he deserves.

Prescott has even more leverage, given that under the rules of the tag he has the right to stay away from all offseason, training-camp, and preseason activities while still making the full amount of the tender if he shows up in early September. The Cowboys can’t afford to not have Prescott around for the preparations for the first season of Mike McCarthy’s tenure as coach, and if Dak is willing to continue to hold firm it puts maximum pressure on the Cowboys to pay up.

40 responses to "Report: Dak Prescott rejected $33 million per year in new money in September

  1. Please. He’s not even worth 20 million. Don’t do this Jerry, you can bring in Tom Brady on the downside of his career for that cost and it would be a better move than paying Dak.

  6. Can not blame the player for asking as much as possible. They are always 1 play away (alex smith) from never playing again (and alex almost died with an infection after surgery)

    On the other hand…. I’d look at teddy Bridgewater and trade or let dak walk.

  7. Wow. These hyped up teams who read their own press clippings and enable their overhyped players, pay for it in the end.

    Dak doesn’t know the market peaked with Cousins.

    It will settle down the closer they get to the nitty gritty of the new
    cba.

  8. This is where it must be a nightmare to be an NFL GM. Prescott is a good NFL QB, but he’s not some elite guy that can carry a team like Russell Wilson. Tying up $35M a year to a QB should mean that you have Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, not just a “good NFL QB”.

    If I were a GM, I would find a way out of that trap. There are QBs out there that can do what Prescott can do that aren’t nearly that crazy expensive. They may be an underappreciated veteran or someone still on their rookie contract, but they’re out there.

  10. Hey, if Dak can pull it off and get that contract, more power to him! Everyone should maximize their earnings, regardless of what their career is. But if I was the GM, I’d point out that Wilson has 2 super bowl appearances, 7 trips to the playoffs and a whole lot of career stats backing up his contract. That said, Dak is a better choice than a lot of the bums out there, so the Cowboys might be over a barrel here.

  12. I bet Dak is waiting for Mahomes to sign his contract. He will then tell Jerry he wants more than him as he probably thinks he’s a better player. Dak is that delusional.

  15. If I were the Cowboys, i’d let another team sign him as a free agent and collect the 2 1st round picks, Prescott isn’t worth 2 1st round picks, but he’s also not worth 20mil a year, let alone 33, he hasn’t done squat in the NFL, just because the Vikings were stupid enough to pay Cousins 28mil a year, doesn’t mean other teams should be equally stupid, besides, after making 2mil a year, how can you possibly turn down 33??? For having done nothing, what an EGO!!!

  16. This is a fine example of negotiating through the press. By letting it be known that Prescott turned down an offer that seems on the surface either fair or exorbitant, depending on how you look at it, the Cowboys are trying to create public pressure on Dak to sign a more team friendly deal. Pretty typical.

  17. The players should find a way in the new CBA to limit the amount of cap that van be allocated one position on the football team. Paying the QB an extreme amount of money limits the team and the players. The new CBA should allow force a team to have a year around developmental/coaching system for a non starting QB or practice squad QB.

  18. Screw it. You can’t win by signing guys to contracts that they can’t outperform and Prescott can’t outperform $33M per year. Maybe only 3 or 4 QBs actually can, and not by much. So let him go.

    Something like Philip Rivers for $22M would be better production per cap dollar. Even Andy Dalton but at more like $18M. Tannehill on a medium deal if he shakes loose. Derek Carr if he shakes loose. Cam Newton. There’s a big supply this year.

    Also, if I were Prescott, I wouldn’t be *too* eager to see what life is like without All-Pro running and blocking.

  19. This fan of the Philadelphia Eagles believes the Cowboys should pay Prescott $40 million a year. If they refuse to do so, Prescott should hold out the entire year and make rap videos with Leveon Bell.

    That is all

  29. “And then comes 2022, where Prescott would be entitled to a 44-percent increase to 46.65million”

    Why stop after the annual hypothetical tag-tag-tag scenario? In 2023 he would be entitled to a 68-percent increase and in 2024 after tag-tag-tag-tag-tag a 96-percent increase!

  30. This is a tough one, Dak is good, but not great. I listened to a pretty good discussion on radio how NBA teams move on from guys who wont win championships more quickly than the NFL. NFL GM’s seems to hold on and pay market or above value for a guy who is okay. If you don’t think he is your guy, why not spend that 20M somewhere else? Cowboys are in a tough spot because they are a team on the cusp, but he is not a 30M QB in my opinion.

  33. I would rather pay Jameis Winston $20 million a year than Dak Prescott $31-35 million a year… and trust me, I don’t want to pay Jameis Winston $20million a year.

  35. This is one of those examples where the player is NOT worth anywhere near what he thinks he is worth. Let him walk or trade him to the Bengals for the 1st pick.
    Zero chance this guy is worth that. He has not won anything yet. Barely gets his team in the playoffs!!! What a joke

  37. Dak Prescott is not worth elite QB Money. Prescott pads his stats against bad to middling defenses but when the bright lights come on and it comes time to earn that giant pay check he’s seeking he falls flat on his face when going against the NFL’s best, he’s never gotten over the hump when playing against playoff caliber competition. The Cowboys would be much better off franchising Dak Prescott for 2020 and then drafting a QB in the upcoming draft to groom behind Dak Prescott, trade up for a guy like Justin Herbert and take your chances rather than over paying Dak Prescott. Dak isn’t a guy who will can bring a super bowl to Dallas, as loaded as the Cowboys were last year he couldn’t even get them to the playoffs despite playing in WEAKEST DIVISION in the NFL. If Jerrah pays Dak Prescott it will be a MASSIVE MISTAKE he will come to regret.

  38. QB’s have been underpaid for years, hardest position to play in sports – $35M/yr will be a bargain in 5 years just like $20/M was a bargain 5 years ago.

