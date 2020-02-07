Stephen Jones: Dez Bryant texted me, wants to return to Cowboys

Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, but he still hasn’t given up on the hope that he’ll play again. And he’d like it to be with the Cowboys.

“He has texted me that he would like to come back,” Cowboys V.P. Stephen Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

Jones said the Cowboys haven’t made any decisions about whether or not they’d bring back Bryant, but realistically, it’s hard to imagine they would. He had already lost a step in 2017, when he averaged a career-low 12.1 yards per catch. Since then his only NFL action has been signing with the Saints and then tearing his Achilles tendon in his first practice.

The 31-year-old Bryant might be able to convince the Cowboys to sign him for a league-minimum contract, but more likely he’d sign a one-day contract to retire with the Cowboys.