Stephen Jones: Things are fixing to heat up with Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have spent a lot of time talking about a new contract for quarterback Dak Prescott over the last two years, but there’s been no agreement on a pact that will ensure he’s in Dallas for the long term.

There’s still time to get a deal done before the start of the new league year in mid-March, although their actual deadline comes about a week ahead of that point. March 10 is the date the NFL set as the deadline for teams to use franchise or transition tags and the Cowboys will certainly use one on Prescott if they haven’t agreed to terms by that point.

With that date drawing closer, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Thursday that talks are going to get more spirited in the near future.

“We want to get this done,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Things are fixing to heat up. We want to put every foot forward and try to grind this out and get a deal done.”

The two sides were believed to get close on an agreement around the start of the 2019 season before things cooled off. Both sides have expressed confidence about getting one done this time, but the wait goes on in Dallas.