Storm clouds gather for Todd Gurley, Rams

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2020, 10:54 AM EST
Getty Images

It’s been clear for months that the Rams have a huge decision to make regarding running back Todd Gurley‘s contract. In the coming days and weeks, it all will be coming to a head.

With another $10.5 million in compensation under Gurley’s blockbuster deal due to become fully guaranteed on March 20, the Rams reportedly want to meet with Gurley.

The Rams surely regretted the Gurley contract, signed in June 2018, by the time its first year concluded. In 2019, he became a part-time player whose abilities and contributions simply don’t justify the terms to which the Rams have committed.

He received $21 million to sign, part of $34.5 million in guarantees that fully vested last March. If they’d cut him now, Gurley would walk away with $17.25 million per year for two seasons. (Of the $34.5 million, $31.95 million would not be subject to offset.)

Keeping Gurley beyond March 20 means that his $5.5 million base salary for 2020 along with a $5 million roster bonus for 2021 will become fully guaranteed. He’s also due make $5 million in base salary in 2021.

So it’s not hard to guess the subject of the meeting. The Rams, I believe, will tell Gurley that they want to keep him, but that they can’t justify keeping him under the terms of his current deal, which was signed before Gurley’s knee necessitated making him something less than the workhorse he’d been before signing the deal.

The Rams could (and maybe should) allow Gurley to gauge the market elsewhere, to see if anyone would offer him as much or more than whatever the Rams are willing to pay on a restructured deal. Chances are that Gurley won’t do any better than whatever the Rams would pay, especially since keeping Gurley on the roster would avoid a cap charge of $12.6 million in signing bonus acceleration and $7.55 million in a fully-guaranteed roster bonus for 2020. (They could push $8.4 million in dead money into 2021 by designating Gurley as a post-June 1 release.)

Of course, Gurley may decide to simply refuse whatever the Rams offer, even if he ends up getting less elsewhere. With $34.5 million (or at a minimum $31.95 million) in hand, he can afford to take a stand on principle and to force his way to the open market.

Gurley has a short fuse when it comes to conversations about his knee, and it won’t be easy for the Rams to sell him on the idea of taking less without mentioning the elephant in the room. The moment they do could be the moment Gurley refuses to do anything other that sit and wait for another $10.5 million in guaranteed money to vest — or for the Rams to rip up the contract and make him a free agent.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Storm clouds gather for Todd Gurley, Rams

  3. The Rams abused Gurley and ran him into the ground. No Player should stand for that disrespect and he should demand a trade to a winning team that will appreciate his talent.

  4. Made a huge mistake with the contract (even if healthy). Fine runner when healthy, but RBs don’t last too long in that league. Brutal position.
    And same GM is still in place?

  6. He ain’t worth what he is getting paid. He agrees to less money or he is gone. And nobody else is paying big money for a broken RB.

  7. Their window has closed. Their bloated dream-team contracts have caught up with them. Goff got exposed without a top-tier workhorse running back for offenses to worry about, and all the wide receivers regressed. Doneski.

  8. This can happen to any athlete who signs an over-paid contract. You’re expected to deliver. That’s the implied promise you made when you put your name on the paper. If you can’t do it then it’s not the team’s fault they released you.

  9. Their window has closed. Their bloated dream-team contracts have caught up with them. Goff got exposed without a top-tier workhorse running back for defenses to worry about, and all the wide receivers regressed. Doneski.

  10. They have forfeited the future trying to trade and buy a super bowl. The salary cap reaper is coming.

  11. He’s done. Dumb draft pick. Taking someone that high in the draft at RB is simply dumb. It’s not worth the trade off, regardless of talent. It also would mean you have a small window to try to win, and/or will end up in cap hell, and possibly don’t have a legit QB, and if you do, you’re likely overpaying that QB on the market as well.

    It’s not just a good way to invest in teambuilding.

    The Giants will have the same issue with Barkley soon and if Tenn was WISE, they would deal Derrick Henry NOW.

  12. When he came into the league, he started off slow and kind of disappointed. Then got good. Then disappointed again. I think we’re just seeing the true player again: flashes of brilliance, but overall, not worth the big money.

  13. I don’t know how many times it has to happen before teams stop over paying (or over drafting) running backs. The keys to a good running game in the NFL are scheme, a QB who is actually a threat to throw the ball down the field so that play action will work, and a great offensive line. The ability of the RB is 4th on the list, and having a running back with great skills will not deliver you a great offensive or a lot of wins if you don’t have the first three.

  16. If he doesn’t think his knee is a problem and he refuses a pay cut, they should just tell him that they plan to run him into the ground so they get their money’s worth. Then he can have his millions without being able to walk.

  17. He should stand his ground and if the Rams cut him he can take the $31.9 million with him and then sign with a contender for the league minimum.

  18. I agree with comment above about Barkley. The Giants are in a really tricky position. One of their own making. They need too much talent to pay a potential HOF RB while continuing to be void of elite pass rushers. Listening to offers is a must.

  19. This is the main reason players should get as much as they can while they can. Teams will exercise their right to get rid of them or restructure contracts due to injury or any other reason they deem fit to use.

    Full disclosure: Was this a bad contract for the team…Hell Yeah!

  21. It sounds like most of his contract is guaranteed and not subject to offset so he could make more or about the same elsewhere. If the rams cut him, it sounds like he needs to make $13 million over 2 years to break even, which I think some team might offer. Even if he can only get $8 million over 2 years, he could switch to playing for a contender.

  23. He’s lucky he cashed in already and still has about $34M due, as he will not make significant NFL-contract money thereafter given his injury and the way clubs value the RB position. I hope he has saved his money. The NFL is just a brutal sport on player’s bodies.

  24. skolbrother33 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:01 am
    The Rams abused Gurley and ran him into the ground. No Player should stand for that disrespect and he should demand a trade to a winning team that will appreciate his talent.

    Similar to how the Vikings did the same thing with Adrian Peterson right?

  26. These GM’s cannot seem to learn their astute lessons on personal spending. They continue to make long term guaranteed contracts that put the whole franchise in jeopardy. :You cannot overpay and guarantee these over priced contracts and build for a superbowl run…period !

  27. How come contracts never work the other way ?? He has a contract now the team should honor it. Or do what the eagles did and dump a bunch of bad contracts on bad teams so they could remake themselves before they won there super bowl

  28. If i were in his position-assuming this article is correct-i’d say no and make them cut me.

    I am not a ram fan or gurley fan.

    Just a dollars and sense logic to me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!