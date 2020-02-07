Tim Boyle ready to take another step in his NFL career

Getty Images

Tim Boyle took a giant step in 2019, winning the backup job to Aaron Rodgers.

For the first time since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Boyle dressed for every game as the Packers’ No. 2 quarterback. He saw his first game action and threw his first four career passes, completing three.

“You feel like you’re more invested in what’s going on,” Boyle said of the No. 2 job, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “This year, I definitely felt like I took a step in the right direction. Understanding conceptually what they’re looking for here. I understand this offense super-well now with it being [installed].”

Boyle is spending the offseason in New York City, where both his sisters live. He plans to train hard over the next three months in hopes of taking his game to another level next season.

“This is going to be another important offseason for me,” Boyle said. “Nothing is set in stone, especially in the NFL. Living around New York City, it’ll be nice to be semi-close to family, so I’ll be able to see them. I don’t have that many vacations planned. It’s going to be a nose-down offseason and make sure I’m grinding away.”

Boyle, 25, compiled a 112.9 pass rating in the preseason, which won him the backup job. He and Rodgers were joined in the quarterbacks room by Manny Wilkins, who was on the practice squad.

Boyle credits Rodgers for making him “more well-rounded” as both a quarterback and as a professional.