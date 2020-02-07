Usain Bolt thinks he has a better chance in the NFL than Tyreek Hill has in the Olympics

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said before the Super Bowl that he’s seriously considering trying to make the U.S. Olympic team this year. The fastest man of all-time thinks that’s ridiculous.

Bolt told NBCSports.com that Hill, who may be the fastest player in the NFL, wouldn’t even be close to competitive with Olympians. Bolt said even the fastest athlete in another sport can’t run at world-class speeds consistently enough to advance through the multiple qualification heats required to make the Olympics.

“No, there’s no chance,” Bolt said. “A lot of people think it’s about one-off runs, but it’s rounds that really show who you are and the amount of work you do. So I think no, he wouldn’t make the team.”

Bolt did say, however, that he would love to get a chance to play wide receiver in the NFL and would particularly love to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers.

“I think my hands are good,” he said, “and I know I’ve got the speed.”

It’s probably safe to say that’s not going to happen, just as it’s safe to say Hill won’t be an Olympian. But watching Bolt run a deep route on the football field would be a sight to see.