Wade Phillips unsure if chance to coach again will come

Getty Images

The coaching carousel has almost come to a halt for the year, and Wade Phillips still doesn’t have a horse to ride.

And that has left the veteran defensive coordinator a bit down.

Phillips told Albert Breer of SI.com that he’s not sure what he’s going to do, now that most of the jobs have been filled and he doesn’t have one.

“Really,” Phillips said, “I just want to be able to help somebody win.”

The Rams decided to make a change after the season, bringing in Brandon Staley as their new coordinator.

Since then, the 72-year-old Phillips hasn’t had as much interest as you might think. He talked to Cleveland about a spot on Kevin Stefanski’s staff, but they waited to hire Joe Woods from the 49ers for their coordinator job.

He hoped to continue working. Now, he doesn’t know what he’s going to do, as he considers his first year without football since 2014.

“I’ve learned it over the years,” he said. “My first three years were in Houston, we lost the AFC Championship twice to Pittsburgh, and they won the Super Bowl. The next year we lost to Oakland in the playoffs, and they won the Super Bowl, and we got fired. That’s when I realized there’s two kinds of coaches, like my dad said—ones that have been fired, and ones that are gonna be fired. I mean, you can’t take it as a reflection on you.

“If they only fired bad coaches, then I would feel bad. But they’ve fired a lot of good coaches. It happens. It’s part of the business. That’s the bad part of the business—somebody in my position at this time. Still, it’s part of it, that’s what happens. They wanna make changes and they have the ability to do it.”

Phillips has a strong resume, including three head coaching stints (Cowboys, Bills, and Broncos) and being named assistant coach of the year in 2015 when he helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl. But so far this offseason, that hasn’t helped him find a job.