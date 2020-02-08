Chandler Jones: Patriots did what was best for the team by trading me

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2020
The Patriots traded Chandler Jones to the Cardinals in 2016. In the four seasons since then, Jones has 60 sacks, the most of any player in the NFL in that time. So does Jones think he stuck it to the Patriots and proved they were wrong to get rid of him?

Not at all. Jones told Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com that he grasps the business of the NFL, and the fact that the Patriots are smart about not devoting too much salary cap space to any one player is part of the way they do business.

“When I spoke to Bill [Belichick] when I got traded, he told me it was best for the team; this was the best decision for our team,” Jones said. “At the time, I didn’t understand. That next year, they won the Super Bowl, so I did understand that was best for the team — saved money, and they actually went and won. There were no hard feelings at all. I understood it’s a business and it was what was best for the team.”

That’s a mature viewpoint, and a correct assessment of the Patriots’ approach to building a roster. Belichick simply doesn’t view defensive end as an important enough position in his defense to be worth spending big money. That’s why he traded Jones, and it’s also why he let Trey Flowers walk in free agency last year. Jones has played as well as the Cardinals possibly could have dreamed he would play since they acquired him, and yet the Patriots are surely satisfied with the trade as well. And Jones understands that.

"Chandler Jones: Patriots did what was best for the team by trading me

  1. It was a win-win. Jones went to a team with a lot of cap space, New England ended up with Joe Thuney and on great half from Malcolm Mitchell. Belichick also extended Dont’a Hightower that year instead. He extended the right guy. Hightower’s Super Bowl performances are legendary.

    Jones was good, but he never had that big moment in New England. It seemed like he often would get sacks in garbage time and disappear in close games. Good for him though, few players get better after leaving New England. He’s making a case for the Hall of Fame.

  5. Which is why the system is slightly flawed.

    It’s great when its a win/win situation like this was. Chandler got his money, New England got another championship but at the end of the day you almost don’t want to “hit” big on a 1st round pick.

    There needs to be more incentive to retaining your own players that you drafted.

    It’d be a tricky situation if teams start getting cap credits though, as agents will use that in negotiations as a basis for getting more money.

    Pick 33 is where the value starts in the NFL draft.

  6. We could NOT afford Hightower, Jones, and Jamie Collins. That’s why in 2015, we drafted Trey Flowers and took the 2nd round pick for Chandler jones.

    Hindsight is 20-20 but had we not traded Chandler and signed him, HT would have been a casualty, and his postseason play alone warrants him staying (see okung vs HT before butler’s pick)

  7. Greatest GM and Coach in sports history. No way they go to 3 atraight sbs without Thuney and Mitchell (just the 1), winning 2 of them, by saving all that money too.

    BB has plenty of need for DE/OLB. Once he sees a market spike at a positIon, he doubles down on it in the draft or fa.

    Clearly, Flowers and Van Noy were the vastly superior investments.

  8. 8oneanddones says:
    February 8, 2020 at 9:52 am
    Agree except for a HOF player. Look at your last paragraph. Stat collectors and selfish me players caring about stat collection only for media hype, is not enough for the hof.

    How can a guy who plays ok vs good competition or who disappears in big games be a HOF player? lol

  9. Ras I Dowling was 33rd for us in 2011 and he was injured more than Gronk/Adam McQuaid and Pedroia combined. You also have to look at the 2012 draft and see the idiocy of some GM’s. Rex took COPLES over HT/Chandler. My wifes bears took Shea McClellin whom belichick WANTED, but didnt think he would go THAT high. People said we were dumb for taking ‘Tower over Courtney Upshaw. It’s a crap shoot. if i recall correctly, we traded up for Chandler Jones, and then when Dont’a was still on the board, we traded back up with Cincinatti/houston to grab him before the Ravens did.

