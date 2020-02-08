Rams’ and Chargers’ stadium promises “big breakthrough” with 4K video

Getty Images

NFL attendance hit a 15-year low last season, and one of the reasons is that the home viewing experience is getting so good that the in-stadium experience struggles to keep up. SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Rams and Chargers, seeks to change that.

Stadium officials say they’ll have the first ever 4k HDR video system in a stadium, and it will be a revolutionary video system that beats anything in any other stadium in the world.

“This is a big breakthrough,” SoFi Stadium’s Chief Technology Officer Skarpi Hedinsson said, via TheRams.com.

The stadium will have a 120-yard-long video board above the field that’s oval-shaped and double-sided, giving fans in every seat a good view. The goal is to have a better viewing experience than at home, no matter how good a home theater setup you have.

“We’re trying to create a better guest experience, a better fan experience,” Hedinsson said. “How do we create content? How do we give our guests the best possible show when they come to Hollywood Park? And I think that was the primary driver. But I think having a center home board, it opens up a lot of other possibilities in the building.”

When completed, the video board will weigh 2.2 million pounds.