Sean Lee plans to play in 2020, even if not for the Cowboys

Getty Images

Sean Lee may be leaving the Cowboys, but he may not be leaving the NFL.

The 33-year-old Lee, due to become an unrestricted free agent in March, hopes to play in 2020.

“I’m focusing on playing as of now,” Lee told SI.com regarding whether he’d retire to go into coaching.

So where will he play?

“I’m still deciding,” Lee said. “I’m waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are.”

A nine-year veteran who arrived via round two of the 2010 draft, Lee appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2019.