Steve Spagnuolo hopes to get another head-coaching opportunity

Getty Images

Of all the potential head-coaching candidates who didn’t get serious consideration in the most recent hiring cycle, here’s one who maybe should have gotten a little more attention: Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator had a three-year stint as head coach of the Rams. By helping to improve the Kansas City defense, Spagnuolo could start getting mentioned again for head-coaching opportunities.

Would he be interested?

“Oh, certainly,” Spagnuolo told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “Listen, that desire and passion never changes. But I will say this . . . I’m a blessed man to have the job I have. If it’s not in God’s plans, I’m OK with that. But I’ve always kept preparing myself that way. It would be great if it happened, and if not, again, I’m very fortunate to be where I am.”

Spagnuolo’s tenure with the Rams results in a 10-38 record, with a one-win season and a two-win campaign sandwiching 7-9 in 2010. The question becomes whether someone will give Spagnuolo another chance, or whether he’ll be regarded as another very good coordinator who should remain a coordinator and not take the next step, like Wade Phillips, Norv Turner, and Hue Jackson.