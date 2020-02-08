Washington to hire Jennifer King as assistant coach

Getty Images

Washington is the latest NFL team to hire a female assistant coach.

Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com reports that Jennifer King will join Ron Rivera’s staff as a full-time assistant. It is unclear at this point what position she will be coaching, but she has a familiarity with Rivera, having previously worked for him as a coaching intern in Carolina.

King will be the first African-American woman to have a full-time coaching job in the NFL.

In addition to her time working for Rivera, King coached in the Alliance of American Football and played football for several years in the Women’s Football Alliance.

Other female assistant coaches in the NFL include Katie Sowers of the 49ers and Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of the Buccaneers, as well as former coaches Jen Welter of the Cardinals, Kelsey Martinez of the Raiders and Kathryn Smith of the Bills.