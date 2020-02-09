Calais Campbell hopes Jaguars get advantage from two London games

The Jaguars announced a change to their 2020 schedule this week that will find them spending more time in London than usual.

The team has played one home game in London for each of the last seven seasons, but they’ll be doubling that number. They’ll play as the home team in London in back-to-back weeks, which defensive end Calais Campbell said will be good in terms of establishing a routine for the second game while still being tougher for the team than a more traditional schedule.

“It’s one of those things where it’s gonna be tough,” Campbell said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s gonna be a situation where you’re gonna be in a new place — we’ve been there before, we have some familiarity with it — it’s gonna be a little bit tougher. I hope that whoever those teams we play, we get an advantage over them.”

The Jaguars have gone 3-4 in London, including their 2019 loss to the Texans.