Dan Snyder lobbying for sports betting in Virginia

Washington owner Dan Snyder has previously lobbied the Maryland legislature to allow sports betting, and now he’s working on the Virginia legislature as well.

The Washington Post reports that Snyder is having success lobbying officials in Virginia, where two sports betting bills are being voted on Monday.

Snyder wants a sports betting license, and has suggested that he may move his team from Maryland to Virginia if he gets what he wants on the sports betting front. Legislators in Virginia sound open to it, with one legislator telling the Washington Post Snyder had “a good idea” for sports betting in Virginia, and another saying Snyder’s proposal opens the door to a potential new stadium for the team in Virginia down the road.

The NFL once kept gambling at arm’s length, but now the league is fully embracing it, and Snyder may see sports betting as the perfect complement to his football business.