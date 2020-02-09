Super Bowl draws 3.66 million viewers in Mexico

Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the biggest annual event on American television, and it also draws solid audiences in other countries where the NFL is attempting to gain a foothold.

According to MedioTiempo.com, 3.66 million viewers in Mexico watched Super Bowl LIV. That number represents the average audience at any given time during the game; Nielsen reported that 12 million people in Mexico watched at least a minute of the game.

The Chiefs, who played in Mexico during the regular season, are one of the more popular NFL teams in Mexico, which surely helped the Super Bowl’s viewership there.

In Canada, the Super Bowl drew 9.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever north of the border. Add those viewers to the 102 million in the United States, and the total viewership in North America topped 115 million.

The NFL has committed to continuing to play regular season games in Mexico, as the league looks to gain popularity outside the United States.