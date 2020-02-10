Report: CT scan on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip “as positive as possible”

Getty Images

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to make progress in his recovery from the hip injury that brought his final season at Alabama to an early end.

Tagovailoa went for a CT scan of his hip recently and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the results were “as positive as possible.” The fracture in his hip has healed and, per the report, Tagovailoa has good range of motion.

Tagovailoa was injured last November and had surgery a short time later to repair his hip.

Agent Leigh Steinberg said last month that Tagovailoa was expected to be healthy enough to hold a throwing session for teams ahead of the draft in April. He’ll get another medical check at the Scouting Combine and more good news would make those plans closer to becoming reality.