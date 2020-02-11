Chuck Clark will “keep building and proving” himself after extension

Getty Images

The Ravens locked up safety Chuck Clark through the 2023 season on Monday with a three-year contract extension that shows how far the 2017 sixth-round pick has come over his first three years in the league.

Clark was a backup and special teams player for most of his first two seasons and said on Monday that he knew he was capable of being more than that. He got his chance in 2019 and started the team’s final 12 games, including their playoff loss to the Titans.

He had 73 tackles, a sack and an interception in the regular season and said he’ll be working to keep doing more with his future in Baltimore secured.

“Just keep building and proving that I can be a top safety in this league,” Clark said, via the team’s website.

While Clark is under contract, the Ravens have several other defensive players heading for free agency this offseason. Linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback Jimmy Smith, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are all set for the open market at the moment.