George Iloka hopes for chance to restart career

Getty Images

Safety George Iloka did not play in the league in 2019, remaining a free agent after the Cowboys cut him last summer.

Iloka, though, isn’t ready to call it quits.

He wants to play this season.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Iloka told Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll see if I get another opportunity. I still want to play; I know I can play. But at this stage, you can’t control those things. But yeah, I’m ready.”

Iloka had shoulder surgery after the Cowboys released him and remains in Dallas training for another chance.

“I had a minor procedure on my shoulder to just clean up some things, but I’m back feeling good,” Iloka said.

Iloka, 29, played six years with the Bengals and one with the Vikings. He has played 99 career games, with 79 starts.

Iloka entered the league as a fifth-round choice of Cincinnati in 2012.