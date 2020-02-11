Mike McCarthy’s hiring in Dallas could entice Randall Cobb to return

Getty Images

Randall Cobb is scheduled to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. For the second consecutive offseason, he could find a new home.

Or he could return to Dallas.

After the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, the odds of Cobb re-signing seemed to improve.

“I love coach McCarthy,” Cobb said, via Doug Farrar of USA Today. “He was the first one who gave me a chance in the NFL. I remember him when I was at the combine, meeting with him in the room for the first time. He gave me a chance to end up having a great career in Green Bay. It was unfortunate what happened to him up there, but he’s got a second chance, and hopefully, he can end up like Andy Reid: Go to a new team, and find a way to make something happen.

“When it comes to free agency, you never know how it’s going to play out. But it could. You factor in all the different pros and cons to whoever’s offering and who wants you, and you find out where you’re valued, and how much you’re valued.”

Cobb caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Cowboys, with 50 of those coming out of the slot for 716 yards and three touchdowns.

He spent his first eight seasons playing for the Packers.

Now, Cobb might play for somebody else.

“It’s just day-by-day,” Cobb said. “I try to get lost in my training and worry about that first and foremost, because everything else will handle itself. Once free agency gets here, we’ll see what happens. There’s no telling, and there’s been a lot of crazy things happening in this business. I enjoyed my time in Dallas, and there could be a chance I’m back. We’ll see what happens.”