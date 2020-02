Getty Images

The Patriots have added some secondary depth, now that rosters are at 90.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Patriots have signed cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

He went to camp with the Browns last year but was waived in final cuts. He finished the 2018 season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Originally an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Pipkins has also been with the Packers, Colts, and Lions.