Report: XFL will play championship game in Houston

Getty Images

The XFL will play its championship game in Houston.

Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and XFL will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the inaugural title game will take place at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus.

The championship game is scheduled for April 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

The league will play a 10-week schedule with semifinal playoff games the weekend before the championship game.

D.C., Houston, St. Louis and New York won on opening weekend.