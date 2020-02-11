Star Lotulelei reworks contract with Bills

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and the Bills have agreed to restructure his contract ahead of the third year of the five-year deal he signed in 2018.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Lotulelei’s base salary for the 2020 season will drop from $6.25 million to $4.5 million. The original salary was not guaranteed, but Lotulelei’s $4.5 million is guaranteed and an injury guarantee has been added to the pact for the 2021 season.

There is no other guaranteed money left in the final two seasons of Lotulelei’s deal.

Lotulelei has started every game for the Bills over the last two seasons. He has 36 tackles, two sacks and an interception during his time in Buffalo.