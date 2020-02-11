Tom Telesco: I like our internal options at quarterback

Getty Images

The speculation over Tom Brady liking the Instagram post on Philip Rivers‘ split with Chargers is another sign that the NFL’s silly season is alive and well.

The Chargers will start a quarterback in Week One.

Who that quarterback will be remains a question without an answer. Perhaps the Chargers don’t yet know.

Every big-name free agent quarterback will be linked to the Chargers at some point this offseason. But could it be possible that the Chargers would let Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick battle it out for the starting job?

“I like our internal options,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday on AM570 LA Sports, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

That doesn’t rule out the Chargers considering their options among the free agent quarterbacks and the draft prospects. It would rank as a surprise if the Chargers didn’t either sign a free agent quarterback or draft one.